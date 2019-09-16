Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been spotted back in training with the Blues ahead of their Champions League clash with Valencia.

Frank Lampard makes his managerial bow in the Champions League tomorrow evening and could undoubtedly do with the experienced Kante back in his squad.

Typically, Kante now seems to be back in contention with a huge smile on his face after missing the Wolves game at the weekend.

The France international has been struggling with an ankle injury, according to football.london, which also kept him out of action for Les Bleus over the recent international break.