Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has provided an injury update ahead of his side’s Champions League opener against Valencia tomorrow night.

The Blues are back in action in Europe’s top club competition for the first time since their elimination at the hands of Barcelona in the 2017/18 edition of the competition, but will be without some key names as they bid to make a strong start.

Speaking at his press conference today, as quoted by Chelsea’s official Twitter feed, Lampard says Antonio Rudiger has picked up another injury after only just making his comeback against Wolves at the weekend.

On Kante, Hudson-Odoi and James, Lampard says they are all fit but not match-ready just yet. He adds Callum and Reece may play in another couple of Under-23s games before returning.#CHEVCF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 16, 2019

Meanwhile, the English tactician also says N’Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James are not yet ready to play despite being match fit, and that the latter two will probably need some action at Under-23 level before playing for the first-team.

Chelsea have shown some progress in recent games despite a tough start under Lampard, and their fans will now no doubt be intrigued to see how their ever-improving youngsters get on in the Champions League.