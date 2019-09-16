Chelsea have reportedly stuck a valuation of around £88.5million on the head of in-form young striker Tammy Abraham as Real Madrid show interest in a potential transfer.

The 21-year-old has made a superb start to the season, taking his tally to seven goals in five Premier League games at the weekend with his hat-trick against Wolves.

Abraham is now being compared to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as Don Balon claim Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on his progress.

While it’s early days yet in Abraham’s career, it does seem clear he has the potential to be a top performer for the Blues.

Real Madrid are also developing a habit of raiding Stamford Bridge in recent times, having signed Eden Hazard this summer and Thibaut Courtois the year before.

If Abraham does indeed become Chelsea’s next superstar, one imagines there’ll be plenty more rumours like this doing the rounds.

CFC are doing well to promote academy players this term as Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori also shine in Frank Lampard’s youthful side.