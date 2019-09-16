Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has been given some slightly odd advice by Garth Crooks after making into his Premier League team of the week.

The exciting young England international hit a brilliant hat-trick in Chelsea’s 5-2 win over Wolves at the weekend and is clearly developing into a key player for the Blues.

Abraham deserves credit for impressing out on loan in previous stints with Bristol City and Aston Villa, and taking full advantage of the opportunities given to him by Frank Lampard this season.

Still, Crooks for some reason felt the need to remind Abraham to stay away from pubs and clubs as he praised his performance in his BBC Sport column.

“His first goal against Wolves was all right, his second better and his third outstanding. I said recently said that Frank Lampard had seen something in this kid and we are clearly starting to see the same thing,” Crooks said.

“If he can remain fit, stay out of the pubs and clubs and look after himself Chelsea may have found a new Peter Osgood.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen an English centre forward of Abraham’s size and stature move around the pitch so comfortably and be so competent on the ball.”

The Bristol Post have previously reported on the 21-year-old being caught driving without a license earlier in his career, but does not seem to have had any other notable off-the-pitch issues to speak of.

Perhaps Crooks is just generally giving this talented young player a bit of advice on ensuring he fulfils his potential, but it does seem slightly odd to single him out in this way.