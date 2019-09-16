Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has achieved a hugely impressive scoring record in a short space of time this season after taking the opportunity handed to him by Frank Lampard with both hands.

The 21-year-old hit a hat-trick against Wolves at the weekend, taking his total tally for the season so far to seven Premier League goals in just five games.

Remarkably, as pointed out by the Manchester Evening News, he’s now only three goals away from matching Marcus Rashford’s best ever tally for league goals in an entire season.

This is damning for the Man Utd forward, who has certainly seen his promising career stall in recent times, having all too often switched between playing centre-forward or out wide.

United don’t seem to have got the best out of Rashford in the way that Chelsea are currently doing with Abraham, who is fast becoming one of the stories of the season with his clinical form.

The Blues starlet did not look guaranteed a future at Stamford Bridge after being shipped out on loan a few times and only ever really managing to impress at Championship level before now.

Still, he’s now making a real name for himself at Chelsea in the way that Rashford has been unable to do despite far more opportunities at Old Trafford.

It would not be at all surprising if Abraham managed to match and then beat Rashford’s record in the next few games.