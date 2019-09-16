Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has received huge praise from pundit Garth Crooks in his team of the week following the latest round of Premier League action.

The 21-year-old has finally become a regular for the Blues this season after previously going out on loan twice to Hull City and then Derby County.

At Derby, Tomori had the chance to work under Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, who then unsurprisingly continued to show faith in him when he was appointed CFC manager this summer.

Tomori scored a superb goal against Wolves in Saturday’s 5-2 win, and his performance earned him a place in Crooks’ team of the week.

Analysing the youngster’s display, Crooks wrote on BBC Sport: “What a goal. What’s more he meant it. This performance by the Chelsea youngster was outstanding and his goal only tells half the story.

“Playing in a back three, he was amazing. Tomori’s confidence to take the ball into the danger area and provide the assist for Tammy Abraham suggest this lad is no ordinary defender. This is someone I intend keeping my eye on.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt share Crooks’ enthusiasm as it looks like Lampard has unearthed another gem in this Chelsea squad.

Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have also relished being given more playing time this season since Lampard was named manager.