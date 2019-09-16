Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hinted that Callum Hudson-Odoi could already be ready to return to action if he impresses in training in the coming days.

As things stand, the England international is only just coming back from a lengthy injury lay-off, with Lampard admitting his plan is to possibly ease him back in for the Blues’ Carabao Cup tie against Grimsby.

Before then, however, Hudson-Odoi could even get a chance to feature as soon as this week’s Champions League clash with Valencia, if Lampard’s quotes to the club’s official site are anything to go by.

“Callum is not far off but we have to be careful because it was a major injury,” Lampard said.

“What we’ve done is actually get him back ahead of time but we have to make sure the strength is right in the area because it could lead to other injuries if we go too quickly.

“We have the Carabao Cup coming up next midweek and that may give us opportunities to look at players who’ve been injured or some different options.

“In between that time, if Callum shows this week with how good he is in training, then I’ll have to consider him from now on.”

Chelsea take on the La Liga giants in their first Champions League game of the season tomorrow night, and CFC fans would no doubt love to see Hudson-Odoi make his comeback in this big game.

The 18-year-old made a real impression after breaking into the west Londoners’ first-team last season, and his return to action now could be hugely important to help the club fill the void left by Eden Hazard after his summer move to Real Madrid.