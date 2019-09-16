Barcelona face a difficult start to their Champions League campaign this year with a tricky trip to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

The Catalan giants are looking to put two major disappointments in the last two seasons behind them and go all the way this time round, but their full focus for now will be on making a positive start.

In order to do that, coach Ernesto Valverde will be hoping to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible, and he’s been handed a huge boost after the squad for the clash was confirmed on Monday.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, Lionel Messi is back in the squad having been sidelined so far this season due to a calf injury picked up in pre-season.

It’s arguably unlikely that he will start given his lack of playing time, or perhaps even feature at all, as it could still be deemed a risk to field him as he makes his comeback from the injury blow.

Given the magnitude of the game too, it won’t be easy for him to pick up the pace immediately, and so perhaps the sensible strategy would be to wait and allow him to get minutes against Granada at the weekend, unless he is desperately needed in Germany in midweek.

Nevertheless, the fans below are merely delighted by the fact that he’s back in contention and named in the squad, and that is certainly a positive sign for the Catalan giants that they’ll see their talisman back out on the pitch leading their charge sooner rather than later.

That’s reflected in the comments below, with many fans thrilled to Messi back in the fold, as well as seeing youngster Ansu Fati get the nod as he continues to make a brilliant early impression in his young career so far this season.

