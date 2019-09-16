Man Utd have officially confirmed that goalkeeper David de Gea has signed a new contract to keep him with the club until 2023.

The 28-year-old has firmly established himself as not only a pivotal figure for the Red Devils, but as one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe since moving to Old Trafford in 2011.

SEE MORE: Manchester United star offers himself to Barcelona as agent works on transfer away

Having gone on to make 367 appearances for United since, winning a host of trophies, De Gea is undoubtedly now crucial to their hopes of competing for major honours moving forward.

In turn, all concerned at Man Utd will be delighted by the announcement on Monday, with the official site noting that the Spanish international has signed a new deal which runs until June 2023, while there is an option to extend for another 12 months too.

That will not only be a major relief that De Gea’s long-term future is now sorted out, but it also arguably sends an important message that a senior figure and vital player believes in the project going forward and what the club is trying to do under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With that in mind, that could help convince others to commit their respective futures as well as attract other top players to join the club moving forward, as Solskjaer tries to get Man Utd moving back up the Premier League table while challenging for trophies this season.

This will undoubtedly provide a boost for all following on from their win over Leicester City at the weekend, and so it remains to be seen if they can now start to build some momentum on and off the pitch to start making significant progress in their bid to restore former glories.