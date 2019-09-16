Video: Cristiano Ronaldo can’t hold back the tears in emotional interview with Piers Morgan

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo could not hold back the tears in an emotional interview with Piers Morgan.

Watch the short clip below as the Portugal international wells up when asked about his late father, who passed away when the former Manchester United star was just 20 years old.

‘He doesn’t see me receive awards.’ In an emotional interview, @Cristiano breaks down in tears over the loss of his late father and the fact that he never got to witness his son's success. Watch the full interview on @ITV on Tuesday at 9pm.@piersmorgan | #GMB pic.twitter.com/LybbJn31VR — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 16, 2019

Ronaldo is clearly distressed at the fact that his father missed out on seeing him at his peak, with the Juventus front-man turning out to be one of the best players in the world, and one of the all-time greats of the game.

The 34-year-old’s full interview with Morgan should certainly be intriguing viewing.