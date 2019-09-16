Barcelona star Carles Perez is reportedly closing in on signing a contract renewal, with a new deal being touted for next month.

Due to injuries to the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, as well as the departure of Philippe Coutinho, the 21-year-old has found himself in the side and being given chances to impress by coach Ernesto Valverde.

He hasn’t disappointed with a goal and two assists in four La Liga outings so far this season, and it appears as though that good early form will now result in a new deal from the club.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of AS, Perez is being tipped to sign a contract renewal with the Catalan giants and it’s even suggested that it could be agreed upon and signed by next month.

In turn, that could be a matter of weeks away, as it would seem as though the two parties are close to an agreement and will make an announcement in due course.

In the meantime, Perez will undoubtedly hope to continue to impress and keep his place in the side, which will become an increasingly difficult task as the likes of Messi and Suarez return to the fold and will undoubtedly go straight back into the starting XI when ready.

Suarez came on and scored twice in the 5-2 win over Valencia at the weekend, while Messi was included in the squad for their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night as he appears to be edging ever closer to a comeback from a calf injury which has ruled him out up until now.

With that in mind, Perez will likely drop out at their expense, but ultimately he’ll still be desperate to prove that he can come on and make a positive impact on games when called upon, with his long-term future at the Nou Camp seemingly set to be sorted out.