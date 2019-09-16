Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hinted that Callum Hudson-Odoi could feature in the club’s Carabao Cup fixture against League Two side Grimsby Town.

The 18-year-old has been sidelined since April due to an Achilles injury he sustained during a Premier League match against Burnley. However, he is back in training and featured for the Chelsea U23s a couple of days back.

SEE MORE: Courtois and Hazard want Chelsea star to join them at Real Madrid

Lampard has said that Hudson-Odoi is not far from returning to the Blues squad and hinted that he might feature in the Carabao Cup fixture against Grimsby Town. As quoted by the Evening Standard, the Chelsea boss said: “I spoke with him this morning. He’s not far off. We have to be careful because it was a big injury and what we’ve done is actually got him back out on time but we have to make sure the strength is right in the area, because that could lead to other injuries if we go too soon.

The way he played [on Friday], I think he’s not far away. He’s been training with us now for two or three weeks. We’ve got the Carabao Cup coming the midweek next and that will maybe be an opportunity to look at players who have been injured or different options. In between, if players, if Callum, shows this week how good he is in training I’ll have to consider him probably from now on.”

Hudson-Odoi scored five goals and provided as many assists in 24 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions. The Blues are currently looking stable and the return of the 18-year-old can certainly be immensely beneficial for the Blues attack. The Carabao Cup will be a fine occasion for Hudson-Odoi to make his return.