Manchester United legend Gary Neville has emphatically ruled out ever taking the Red Devils’ job if it came his way.

Speaking in a question-and-answer session on Twitter last night, Neville discussed a number of interesting topics, with a future role at Old Trafford one topic that came up.

Although Neville thinks it’s highly unlikely he’ll ever be getting the call to manage Man Utd, he made it clear that if he did, he would ‘run a mile’ instead of taking it.

That call isn’t coming and if it did I would run a mile https://t.co/S0JMFWwOh5 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 15, 2019

Neville’s only experience in management is an ill-fated spell with Valencia a few years ago, so it’s perhaps unsurprising he’s not planning a return to that line of work any time soon.

The former England international probably isn’t going to be a target for the Red Devils anyway, but they are currently led by another fairly inexperienced club legend in the form of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician looked a risky appointment midway through last season and has generally struggled despite initially making a strong start, so it’s little wonder fans may be thinking about the prospect of the club replacing him soon.