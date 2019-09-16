Spurs have been handed some good news regarding the future of defender Serge Aurier, after the player admitted that he’s “happy to stay” with the club after confirming his desire to leave in the summer just gone.

A lot was made of Aurier potentially leaving the north London side during the summer transfer window, with the Daily Mail noting that the player was keen to seal a move away from the Lilywhites, with both PSG and AC Milan linked with a move for him.

Following this, the defender failed to leave Spurs before the transfer deadline, however we’re sure some fans would’ve still been worried about the player maintaining this want to leave for the January window.

However now, it seems like Spurs fans can breath a sigh of relief, after Aurier confirmed that he’s willing to stay with the club following his impressive start to this season.

As per the Mirror, when asking about his future and whether he wanted to leave in the summer, the Ivorian stated “Yes, but that was the situation before the transfer window closed, the transfer window is now closed, now I am calm and happy to stay.”

Given that the club sold Kieran Trippier in the summer, Aurier has been left as the club’s only top quality option at right-back, thus if he were to leave in January, Pochettino’s side would’ve been forced to buy a replacement.

However now, it seems like the defender’s immediate future lies with Tottenham, as he looks to help the club improve on the fourth-place finish they achieved in the Premier League last season this time around.