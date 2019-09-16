Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has hailed young Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah following the striker’s impressive start to life on loan at Elland Road.

Nketiah, who’s a product of Arsenal youth academy, joined the Whites on loan this summer, and since then, the 20-year-old has been on form for the Championship outfit.

During his time with Leeds, the forward has scored four and assisted one in his six games for the club in all competitions, with the player helping them with their brilliant start in the Championship.

And following this form, Bielsa has taken to the press to praise Nketiah for the overall way he’s performed during his time with Leeds.

As per the Evening Standard, Bielsa has been praising Nketiah highly recently, with the Argentine stating that “Nketiah is a striker who scores goals. Some players get involved a lot in finishing moves, more than creating them. He is a finisher.”

Bielsa then added “He has good characteristics to combine with his team mates, to play in this side and give more options. He is a complete player.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Nketiah’s done once his time on loan at Leeds has come to an end, and whether it’ll be enough to convince Unai Emery to include in him in his first team plans for next season.

If one thing’s for sure, we’re positive that Nketiah’s got a glimmering future in football ahead of him if his start to life at Leeds is anything to go off.