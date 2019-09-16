Man Utd legend Gary Neville has urged his former club to stop working with agent Mino Raiola, who he has labelled a “disgrace”.

Raiola has often courted criticism over the years with regards to his dealings with clients and their respective clubs, whether it be chasing new deals or a move elsewhere.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid given potential Paul Pogba obstacle after transfer development at Manchester United

He has been outspoken and very public when it comes to Paul Pogba, particularly this past summer, when he told The Times that the Frenchman wanted to move on and that everyone at Man Utd knew what his wishes were.

Ultimately, that’s not going to help anyone involved as it makes public discussions that the club were perhaps hoping to keep private so as to avoid intense interest from elsewhere knowing that Pogba wants to leave.

Further, it also runs the risk of souring the player’s relationship with the fans as they won’t want a player at the club who wants out regardless of how talented he is.

That has all arguably led Neville to his criticism below, as he slammed Raiola and has insisted that Man Utd shouldn’t be working with him moving forward.

“[Pogba] wants to leave. He has made it clear,” Neville told Norwegian TV, as quoted by Sky Sports. “His agent is a disgrace and has been a disgrace all over Europe – not just for Manchester United. They must stop working with him. He doesn’t have the values you want in your club.

“My opinion is that Manchester United need not negotiate with him. He will try to fix a transfer for his player, and will try to take part of the transfer sum himself. That’s how he operates.

“There is always controversy. It’s probably not his [Pogba] own fault, but the fact is that it is devastating for a club. That’s why Sir Alex Ferguson was at times clinical when he got rid of players. They were devastating.

“In a football club, everyone has to go in the same direction.”

Time will tell whether or not that is advice the United hierarchy listen to, but ultimately given the list of clients that Raiola represents and his influence within the game, it may be easier said than done to avoid dealing with him altogether.

It also remains to be seen what happens with Pogba moving forward, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that he continues to play an important role for him this season.