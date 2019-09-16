AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko was all praise for Henrikh Mkhitaryan following the Armenian’s impressive debut for the Giallorossi yesterday.

The 30-year-old made his Serie A debut yesterday and scored as Roma won 4-2 against Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico yesterday. He became the first Armenian to play for the club and to score in the Serie A.

First Armenian ?? to… ? Play for Roma

? Score for Roma

? Score in Serie A What a start, @HenrikhMkh! ? #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/5btntaVsSZ — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 15, 2019

Mkhitaryan joined the Giallorossi on loan shortly after featuring for Arsenal in the North London derby. After scoring a brace for Armenia in their Euro qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the 30-year-old netted on his debut for Roma.

Dzeko hailed Mkhitaryan for his debut performance and has expressed his desire to see him stay in Rome. As quoted by Goal.com, the Bosnian striker said: “I expect it from him. I know him as a great player, and he is a very good addition to our attacking team who wants to play football. I am 100 per cent sure he is going to be a big help for us. I was definitely happy to see this transfer happen.

“After we played for our national teams and he scored two goals against us I told him, ‘My friend, next games you have to score for Roma as well!’ He’s a great pro. I remember him also from Borussia Dortmund times and he will be a big player for us. Hopefully, he can stay a long time here. Hopefully he will [stay]. He will see that we are playing football here and immediately he scored a goal so hopefully, he can have more goals and a lot of assists for us.”