Chelsea forward Willian has confirmed that he’s eager to sign a new contract with the club before his deal with the Blues runs out in the summer.

As per the Evening Standard, Willian’s current contract with the west London side runs out at the end of the season, with the Brazilian yet to pen an extension amid this fact.

However despite this, it seems Willian himself is keen to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge ahead of next summer if his recent words are anything to go off.

As per the Standard’s report, Willian has been speaking about his future with Chelsea, noting that “From my side, I want to stay. I have one year left and I want to stay because I like to play for Chelsea. I love this club, I love to live in London and my family loves it here.”

Given this, it seems like William is chomping at the bit to sign an extension to his current deal with the club, something that can be somewhat expected given the length of time he’s been with the Blues.

Since his move from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2013, Willian has proven to be a loyal servant for Frank Lampard’s side, with the Brazilian playing a significant role in the club winning a fair amount of silverware since then.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, the 31-year-old has managed 52 goals and 53 assists in 296 games in all competitions, with the winger helped the club win numerous Premier League titles, as well as other trophies, during that time frame.

And given his words here, it seems Willian is keen to try and help the club win more trophies in the future, something some fans will surely be happy to hear…