Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores superb hat-trick in 7-2 LA Galaxy victory

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to tear up the MLS as he celebrated a hat trick in LA Galaxy’s 7-2 thrashing of Sporting Kansas City.

The former Manchester United striker may be past his peak in terms of playing at the highest level in Europe, but performances like this do make you wonder if he could still do a job for some clubs in a more competitive league.

Ibrahimovic certainly looks a class above the defences he’s up against in the US, but he won’t mind as he continues to dazzle with some well-taken goals.

See the MLS tweets below for his three goals in LA Galaxy’s latest win…