“I’m completely fine with the weather” – Jurgen Klopp addresses rumours he won’t sign Liverpool contract extension

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed rumours that he potentially won’t extend his contract at Liverpool due to the poor English weather.

As per German site Spox, via Liverpool Echo, Klopp’s agent stated that the poor English weather could prove to be a deciding factor in Klopp signing a new contract with the Reds, as his current one is set to run out in 2022.

Speaking about his client’s future, Marc Kosicke stated “Jurgen’s contract is still valid until 2022 and it is an open secret that the club would like to extend. But we still have a little time for that. One has to wait and see how everything develops and whether climate change also brings better weather to England or only to Germany.”

Given these words, rumours have been circulating as to whether Klopp will actually leave the Reds in a few years time should the English weather fail to improve.

However now, it seems like Klopp’s agent was only joking around if these words from the Liverpool manager himself are anything to go off.

As per the Mirror, Klopp has addressed his agent’s words, stating that “He wanted to make a joke so now I have to be serious. It is German humour but obviously nobody got it…I am completely fine with the weather. Let me spell it out, the weather has never been a reason for me to choose a city”.

If Klopp were to leave for a reason as silly as the weather, we’re sure Liverpool fans would be absolutely heartbroken, especially given the impact the German has had on the Reds since his arrival at Anfield.

Thus, we’re sure they’ll be thrilled to hear that Klopp’s agent was simply joking around on this occasion.

Klopp’s been brilliant for Liverpool since moving to the club during the 2015/16 season, with the 52-year-old managing to turn the club into one of the best on the planet during his stint on Merseyside.

Given this, we’re sure Reds fans are hoping, if anything, that Klopp extends his stay at Anfield beyond 2022, as he looks to cement his place as a Liverpool legend.