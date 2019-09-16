Liverpool have officially confirmed that young midfielder Jake Cain has signed a new contract with the club – his first professional deal after coming through the Reds’ academy.

Liverpool announced this news on their official site today, with 18-year-old Cain looking the latest big talent coming through at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has also seen the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rhian Brewster come up from the Liverpool academy in recent times, whilst also giving opportunities to youngsters signed from elsewhere such as Joe Gomez.

In the summer, LFC also looked to the future with the signings of Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg.

Jake Cain has signed his first professional contract ? The 18-year-old midfielder has been at the Academy since the age of nine ? https://t.co/qYCnxeGweY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 16, 2019

Cain will now hope he can continue to progress with the Merseyside giants, with the Wigan-born ace showing plenty of promise at youth level.

The Liverpool website describe him as a creative player with an eye for goal, who first caught the eye when club legend Steven Gerrard worked with as the club’s Under-18s boss.