Jurgen Klopp agent sends Liverpool worrying message over manager’s future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may be unsure about extending his stay with the club due to the English weather and hectic nature of the Premier League schedule.

That’s the rather worrying message being sent by Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke in an interview with German outlet Spox.

Liverpool fans will be eager to keep Klopp for as long as possible after the German tactician’s incredible work at Anfield in just a few years.

The Reds were not in the best state when Klopp took over from Brendan Rodgers early on in the 2015/16 season, but the former Borussia Dortmund boss has since turned the club into genuine Premier League title contenders and European Champions.

Still, it seems Klopp’s agent Kosicke has reason to believe all is not entirely to his client’s liking in England, which will no doubt lead LFC fans to worry he may not stay beyond the end of his current contract, which expires in 2022, according to the Liverpool Echo.

“Jurgen’s contract is still valid until 2022 and it is an open secret that the club would like to extend,” Kosicke said.

“We still have a little time for that. We must wait and see how everything develops and whether climate change will bring better weather to England or only to Germany.

“One should not underestimate it [bad weather annoying Klopp], anyway. I remember that in November or December, Liverpool first asked for a contract extension. I said: ‘Let’s wait’.”

“Ulla [Klopp’s wife] and Jurgen get up in the morning and it’s dark. When they meet again in the evening, it is also dark or it is grey and there is drizzle.

“During the winter break in Germany, if the weather is really bad, the clubs go on vacation for two weeks, then come back and fly directly to the training camp in the sun for several days.

“During this time, the coaches in England sometimes have to prepare for up to 13 games. They are already exhausted and it’s not so easy.”