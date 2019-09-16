Liverpool have named a 20-man squad that has made the trip to face Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

As noted by the club following their 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, Divock Origi picked up an ankle injury which forced him off in the first half.

Given his exploits in Europe last season, the Belgian international will be a big miss for the Merseyside giants as he hasn’t been named in the 20-man squad that has travelled to Italy for the clash with Napoli this week.

Jurgen Klopp will have undoubtedly have hoped to rest Roberto Firmino at the weekend as he took advantage of the quality depth available in his squad by bringing Origi into the starting line-up to lead the attack.

However, his plan was thwarted after just 37 minutes as the Belgian forward had to come off, and although Firmino went on to play an instrumental role in the win, those were minutes that Klopp would arguably have preferred the Brazilian not to have had to play.

Nevertheless, that was the situation at the weekend and now Origi hasn’t recovered in time to put himself in contention to face Napoli.

After crucial goals against Barcelona and Tottenham last season which helped Liverpool to their sixth European crown, Origi’s setback will be a huge blow for Klopp and it remains to be seen if they miss that dynamic that he provides in the final third.

That said, the German tactician has a great deal of quality to select from still, as seen in the list below, and so it’s unlikely that he will have too much of a problem finding a solution as he looks to return home with a positive result in what promises to be a difficult encounter.

Travelling squad: Fabinho, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Lonergan, Shaqiri, Brewster, Robertson, Matip, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold. (as per the club’s official site.)