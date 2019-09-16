Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has made Garth Crooks’ Premier League team of the week, but the pundit still thinks there’s one area the Reds ace could improve.

The Scotland international has been a key player for Liverpool since he joined, and has shown himself to be one of the finest attacking full-backs in the game.

Both he and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold have become important members of Liverpool’s attack, weighing in with very impressive numbers in terms of assists.

However, Crooks believes Robertson has a good enough shot on him to try to score more goals himself, in what seems like a harsh example of nit-picking.

The 25-year-old already contributes so much at both ends of the pitch, becoming more important to LFC than most full-backs have often been at any club.

That’s clearly not enough for some people, however, as Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column that he wants to see Robertson show more confidence with his shooting and try to add yet another element to his game.

“It must have been excruciating for Steve Bruce to watch the player he brought to English football tear his resurgent Newcastle apart,” Crooks said.

“The Scottish international was outstanding yet again for Liverpool. Robertson was so effective down Liverpool’s left-hand side and almost entirely responsible for Sadio Mane’s brilliant opening goal.

“My only criticism of Robertson is someone who strikes the ball as cleanly as he does should be having more shots on goal. He has the firepower, now apply the confidence.”