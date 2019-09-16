Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly thinking big with his future transfer plans for the club – and it could mean very bad news for Liverpool as Virgil van Dijk is one of their top transfer targets.

Along with that, the Spanish giants also have their sights set on potentially appointing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as their new head coach if things don’t improve under Zinedine Zidane, according to Don Balon.

Van Dijk would make an excellent successor to Sergio Ramos at the Bernabeu, having shown himself to be one of the best centre-backs of his generation with a huge impact in his relatively brief time at Anfield.

The Netherlands international now looks to be a serious contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or prize, and that’s the calibre of player Madrid like to have on their books.

Klopp could also be a fine hire for Real if they could lure the German away from Liverpool.

Rather worryingly for Reds fans, this Don Balon story comes as Klopp’s agent is also quoted as hinting the former Borussia Dortmund boss may not be that keen to sign a new contract with LFC.

“Jurgen’s contract is still valid until 2022 and it is an open secret that the club would like to extend,” his agent Marc Kosicke told Spox. “We still have a little time for that. We must wait and see how everything develops and whether climate change will bring better weather to England or only to Germany.

“One should not underestimate it [bad weather annoying Klopp], anyway. I remember that in November or December, Liverpool first asked for a contract extension. I said: ‘Let’s wait’.”

“Ulla [Klopp’s wife] and Jurgen get up in the morning and it’s dark. When they meet again in the evening, it is also dark or it is grey and there is drizzle.”