Manchester United are reportedly planning a transfer bid for Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison next summer.

The England Under-21 international is one of the top young talents in the Premier League at the moment and seems like he could be an ideal fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Daily Mirror recently linked Maddison with United in a move that could possibly cost as much as £80million, and speculation seems to be hotting up that he’s high up on the club’s agenda.

The latest from the Times is that Man Utd are planning a bid for the 22-year-old next summer as he ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what Solskjaer is looking for in the transfer market.

The report claims the Norwegian tactician is a big admirer of Maddison’s confidence and creativity, and he has the added boost of surely having his best years ahead of him.

United could no doubt do with a playmaker of his type as a long-term replacement for Juan Mata, while other attacking midfield players like Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira haven’t really impressed on a consistent enough basis.