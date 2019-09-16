Manchester United are reportedly planning a transfer bid for Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison next summer.
The England Under-21 international is one of the top young talents in the Premier League at the moment and seems like he could be an ideal fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.
MORE: Bid prepared: Manchester United plan £67million transfer offer for La Liga star
The Daily Mirror recently linked Maddison with United in a move that could possibly cost as much as £80million, and speculation seems to be hotting up that he’s high up on the club’s agenda.
The latest from the Times is that Man Utd are planning a bid for the 22-year-old next summer as he ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what Solskjaer is looking for in the transfer market.
The report claims the Norwegian tactician is a big admirer of Maddison’s confidence and creativity, and he has the added boost of surely having his best years ahead of him.
United could no doubt do with a playmaker of his type as a long-term replacement for Juan Mata, while other attacking midfield players like Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira haven’t really impressed on a consistent enough basis.