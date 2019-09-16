Manchester United ditch club policy for new David de Gea contract

Manchester United have reportedly gone against one of their own club rules in order to tie star goalkeeper David de Gea down to a new contract.

The Spain international is said to have already put pen to paper on a big new deal to make him the highest paid player in the Premier League, according to the Times.

And the Times’ report adds that United have broken away from their policy of including a 25% deduction clause in case the club misses out on Champions League qualification.

This special exception for De Gea shows quite how much Man Utd clearly want to keep him at Old Trafford, showing plenty of faith in the 28-year-old despite his recent dip in form.

De Gea has long been one of MUFC’s most important players and one of the finest ‘keepers in the world, so it’s probably wise for the club to back him to reach that form again.

Still, some fans may be uneasy about handing out a big new contract to a player who may well be past his peak after so many high-profile individual errors in a relatively short stretch of time.