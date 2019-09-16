Garth Crooks has defended Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea after a fine performance and clean sheet in the club’s weekend win over Leicester City.

The Spain international’s position at Man Utd number one had come into question of late after a series of costly individual errors towards the end of last season and at the start of this one.

At times, De Gea has certainly not been the outstanding ‘keeper we’ve been used to seeing for most of his Old Trafford career, but Crooks put him in his team of the week on BBC Sport today and hit out at the 28-year-old’s critics.

“The save from Leicester’s James Maddison with only a few moments gone was superb and the tip over from a Ben Chilwell strike that was dipping viciously under the bar was also hugely impressive,” Crooks said.

“De Gea took some ferocious stick towards the end of last season from people who should have known better.

“The suggestion that the Spain keeper should have been left out of the Manchester United line-up was as hysterical as it gets.

“Reports that De Gea is close to signing a new contract put some of those comments in their proper perspective and it will be the best bit of business United have done for some considerable time.”

While Crooks may have a point about sticking up for a player who’s served United so well, it’s also worth saying that no one should be above criticism.

De Gea will be well aware his form dipped at points and cost MUFC in some important games, but of course if he can get back to his best fans will be happy to keep on supporting him.