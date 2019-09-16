Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona as his agent Mino Raiola works on getting him a transfer away from Old Trafford.

According to Don Balon, Pogba’s representative Mino Raiola has been in talks over a possible move to Real Madrid, but it seems the France international himself prefers the prospect of a move to Barca.

However, it seems Barcelona themselves have snubbed Pogba as they’re clearly unsure about the potential deal, according to Don Balon.

The report explains that the Catalan giants see Pogba as overrated, with their preference being to invest in a signing like Neymar.

Ernesto Valverde certainly has a number of quality midfield options to choose from at the moment, so perhaps unsurprisingly sees little need to sign Pogba.

The 26-year-old has been inconsistent during his time at Man Utd and would arguably not be an upgrade on any of Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ivan Rakitic or others.

United fans will no doubt be split over whether or not they keep Pogba, who has seemed more trouble than he’s worth at times in his Old Trafford career.