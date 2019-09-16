Menu

Loads of Manchester United fans are saying the same thing about Arsenal summer signing Nicolas Pepe

Loads of Manchester United fans are sharing the same stat that’s been doing the rounds on social media after Nicolas Pepe had another quiet game for Arsenal.

The Ivory Coast international was hyped up as one of the big summer signings in the Premier League, but has so far done very little of a note in an Arsenal shirt.

By contrast, Man Utd fans are enjoying the fine start made by one of their summer additions Daniel James, who cost a great deal less than Pepe after arriving in a more low-key move from Championship side Swansea City.

The young Welshman has three goals to his name already in the same number of appearances as Pepe, who is yet to get off the mark for his new club.

Man Utd ace Daniel James

Daniel James has made a superb start at Manchester United

pepe-arsenal-training

Nicolas Pepe has struggled to impress since signing for Arsenal

While it’s quite possible that Pepe will still end up looking the better signing once he settles, United fans are enjoying the moment as James shows himself to be the better piece of business so far.

Here’s some reaction from Red Devils supporters as they enjoy the chance to troll Arsenal after Pepe failed to help them in their disappointing 2-2 draw at Watford…

