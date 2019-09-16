Man Utd were linked with Juventus stalwart Mario Mandzukic this summer, but he is reportedly edging towards a switch to Qatar instead.

As noted by SportMediaset, it’s been suggested that an agreement was reached between the two clubs this past summer, only for the move to collapse before the deadline.

However, it’s specifically claimed in that report that the Croatian international could delay a decision on his long-term future until January, when a possible move to Man Utd could come back into play.

It comes as Mandzukic has fallen down the pecking order for the Turin giants, with Maurizio Sarri having countless options in that department and is in fact in need of trimming his squad having been forced to leave the likes of the 33-year-old and Emre Can out of his Champions League squad.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Mandzukic is eyeing an exit, but now Calciomercato report that a meeting is expected to be held between his agent and officials from Al Gharafa, with a €10m transfer being touted.

Further, it’s even suggested that the Juventus forward is ready to pen a deal worth €6m-a-season, thus perhaps giving the impression that he’s going for the more lucrative offer now that he is in the latter stages of his career.

Nevertheless, there is no official confirmation that Man Utd are still interested in signing him next year, and so perhaps he has to take the opportunity in front of him as ultimately he faces a season largely spent on the bench with Juventus if he stays where he currently is.