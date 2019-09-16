Man Utd will reportedly prioritise moves for James Maddison and Jadon Sancho next summer, but it won’t be cheap to sign the talented duo.

The Red Devils allowed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer, the latter on a season-long loan deal to Inter, and have arguably run the risk of leaving themselves short up front.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to rely heavily on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to score the goals to fire them to their objectives this season, but in relation to a long-term plan, United will surely need more.

According to ESPN, they have two targets in mind to bolster the quality of the side in the final third with Maddison and Sancho said to be at their top of their transfer shortlist.

As pointed out in the report, both individuals in question would certainly suit the transfer strategy adopted by Solskjaer as he looks to bring in talented, homegrown players, although it’s added that Maddison could cost between £70m and £80m to prise away from Leicester City.

With the Manchester Evening News noting last month that Man Utd are plotting a £100m bid for Sancho next year, that’s a possible £170m+ spree that will be needed to sign the two players in question.

Time will tell if United have that financial muscle and are prepared to spend big on Maddison and Sancho, as although they both have bags of talent and seemingly have bright futures ahead of them for club and country, they are still in the process of showing that they can deliver at the highest level on a consistent basis.

Nevertheless, they seem to fit the bill of what Solskjaer wants and will certainly address a key flaw in the current side given the lack of technical quality and creative class to complement the pace and movement of the likes of Rashford and Martial.

By striking that balance and adding more young, hungry players to his squad, they could be two very sensible big-money additions to the United squad if deals are done.