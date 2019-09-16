“Mind games, love it” – these Liverpool fans are adamant Klopp is toying with Guardiola after Reds boss makes huge Man City admission

Liverpool fans have flocked to Twitter to claim that Jurgen Klopp is playing mind games with Man City boss Pep Guardiola after the Reds manager made a huge admission regarding his side’s Premier League rivals.

Liverpool came bitterly close to claiming their first PL title last season, as they amassed a whopping 97 points, however despite managing this monstrous tally, the Merseyside club were still beaten to the title by Man City, who themselves managed to bag 98 points.

Following the closeness of this title race, we couldn’t blame Klopp, or any LFC fans/players, if they were to hold a grudge against City this season, however according to the German’s recent words, it seems like he has the upmost respect for the Citizens, and Guardiola.

As per James Pearce, Klopp responded to claims that Liverpool are the best team in Europe by stating that “We can’t be the best team in Europe because Man City are the best team in the world. That’s the same planet, I think.”

Klopp: "We can't be the best team in Europe because Man City are the best team in the world. That's the same planet, I think." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 16, 2019

Following this comment from Klopp, Liverpool fans flocked to Twitter to claim that Klopp is playing ‘mind games’ with Guardiola by making a statement like this.

It seems like City and Liverpool are, yet again, going to be the only two sides to seriously challenge one another for the PL title this season, thus we can’t really blame Reds fans for taking this comment the wrong way…

mind games ? — OxladeSznn (@OxladeSznn) September 16, 2019

Mind games with Pep again — Mostafa (@MO_HOSSAM2020) September 16, 2019

Mind games. Love it. — Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) September 16, 2019

