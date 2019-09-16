Menu

Video: Nani shows he’s still got it with quality solo goal for Orlando City

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United winger Nani has shown he’s still a force to be reckoned with after scoring a superb solo goal for Orlando City.

The 32-year-old was a key performer for the Red Devils at his peak, scoring 40 goals in an eight-year spell at Old Trafford, where he won four Premier League titles, the Champions League, and other major honours.

United fans will no doubt be glad to see Nani is still doing well, with the goal clip above a reminder of just how skilful and dangerous he can be.

MORE: Arsenal poised to beat Manchester United to transfer of versatile defender

More Stories Nani