Video: Nani shows he’s still got it with quality solo goal for Orlando City

Former Manchester United winger Nani has shown he’s still a force to be reckoned with after scoring a superb solo goal for Orlando City.

The 32-year-old was a key performer for the Red Devils at his peak, scoring 40 goals in an eight-year spell at Old Trafford, where he won four Premier League titles, the Champions League, and other major honours.

Nani has scored a wonder goal in the MLS. One of the best goals you'll see all season ? pic.twitter.com/bBaTEi2kW4 — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) September 15, 2019

United fans will no doubt be glad to see Nani is still doing well, with the goal clip above a reminder of just how skilful and dangerous he can be.