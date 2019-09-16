Real Madrid’s chances of signing Paul Pogba may have taken a hit as Nemanja Matic could be leaving Manchester United for Juventus.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who suggest Matic’s future at Man Utd is in real doubt, and would therefore complicate any potential Pogba exit.

This is far from ideal for Madrid, who could do with a quality midfield signing like Pogba, even if he hasn’t been at his best for much of his Old Trafford career.

The France international is still world class on his day and could improve if he left the Red Devils for a more generally functional team.

United, meanwhile, may not be too bothered about potentially losing Matic to Juventus after his dip in form and subsequent fall down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order.

However, MUFC will surely need to make some quality signings in the middle of the park after also recently losing Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera without replacing them.

That would also make it even more important for them to keep Pogba or they’d be seriously short of options in that position, potentially leaving them with only Scott McTominay, Fred, Andreas Pereira and youngster James Garner.