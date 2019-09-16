Real Madrid are already missing a string of key first-team players, and now Zinedine Zidane has reportedly suffered another setback.

Los Blancos secured a 3-2 win over Levante at the weekend as their focus now switches to the opening game of their Champions League campaign.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid given potential Paul Pogba obstacle after transfer development at Manchester United

They face a difficult trip to France to take on Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, before heading to Sevilla on Sunday in what is a tough week for Zidane and his men.

In turn, in order to have the best chance possible of coming through with positive results, the French tactician would have been desperate for good news on the injury front and to be as close to full strength as possible.

Unfortunately for him, it doesn’t appear as though it will be that way as Goal Italy report that Marcelo will miss the clash with PSG and joins Isco, Marco Asensio, Luka Modric and Federico Valverde in the treatment room.

It’s noted that the likes of Brahim Diaz, James Rodriguez and Eden Hazard have only just recovered from knocks too, and so it hasn’t been an ideal start to the season for the medical staff who have been busier than hoped for.

Time will tell whether or not Marcelo will make it back in time to face Sevilla, but based on the report above, it doesn’t sound as though he will feature in midweek and so Zidane will have to find a solution in his absence.

Summer signing Ferland Mendy is the obvious replacement, as the 24-year-old will hope to stake his claim and keep Marcelo out of the starting XI in the coming weeks even after he returns from his injury blow.