Video: 36-year-old Franck Ribery sprints back to put in superb challenge on Cristiano Ronaldo

Fiorentina winger Franck Ribery rolled back the years this weekend as he sprinted back like a player ten years younger than he actually is to put in a great challenge on Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo.

See a clip of Ribery’s challenge below, with the veteran Frenchman looking determined to make up for his initial error that saw Fiorentina concede possession.

A 36-year-old Franck Ribéry tracked back against Cristiano Ronaldo and successfully challenged him to win back the ball in Juventus' 0-0 draw with Fiorentina. Ribéry rolling back the years. ?? https://t.co/NDieVhkiRF #Juventus #Fiorentina — Adnan Riaz (@AdnanRiaz9) September 16, 2019

Ribery chasing down CR7 and winning the tackle ?. pic.twitter.com/V5bx7E8g4r — Don Totti (@pellegrini_fan) September 14, 2019

Ribery left Bayern Munich at the end of last season after a great career in the Bundesliga, and it’s nice to see him continuing to challenge himself at a high level.

The 36-year-old notably opted for a switch to Serie A when many others would have taken the easier and more lucrative choice of a move to the MLS, China, Qatar or similarly wealthy but less competitive leagues.