Video: 36-year-old Franck Ribery sprints back to put in superb challenge on Cristiano Ronaldo

Fiorentina winger Franck Ribery rolled back the years this weekend as he sprinted back like a player ten years younger than he actually is to put in a great challenge on Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo.

See a clip of Ribery’s challenge below, with the veteran Frenchman looking determined to make up for his initial error that saw Fiorentina concede possession.

Ribery left Bayern Munich at the end of last season after a great career in the Bundesliga, and it’s nice to see him continuing to challenge himself at a high level.

The 36-year-old notably opted for a switch to Serie A when many others would have taken the easier and more lucrative choice of a move to the MLS, China, Qatar or similarly wealthy but less competitive leagues.

