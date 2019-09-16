Sokratis reveals what he told Arsenal players after costly error against Watford

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has revealed he apologised to his team-mates after his costly error in the 2-2 draw with Watford.

The Gunners were 2-0 up and cruising at Vicarage Road in yesterday’s Premier League clash, before Sokratis paved the way for Watford’s comeback in the second half.

Arsenal played a short goal kick as Unai Emery tends to like seeing his teams play out from the back, but Sokratis played a poor pass straight to Gerard Deulofeu, who found Tom Cleverley to score and make it 2-1.

From that point on, Arsenal looked on the ropes as Watford dominated and capitalised on more poor defending later on to equalise.

It’s clear Sokratis acknowledges he messed up for AFC as they let what should have been an easy three points slip away, with the Greece international discussing his blunder with Goal after the game.

“I think that I cost the game for the team. It was my mistake for something simple that I don’t have to do,” he said.

“I think this was why we lose the three points.

“I don’t want to speak about others. It was my mistake and this cost the game. Nothing else.”

Asked if he said anything to his team-mates, he said: “Of course. I apologised because I cost the game for the team and I have to work harder.

“I know up to this moment I didn’t have a mistake, I didn’t do nothing. Everything was near too perfect.

“But defence is no risk and it was my mistake.”

Arsenal have had a number of poor defensive displays already this season, with David Luiz also looking unconvincing at the back as Emery struggles to improve on what was also an area of weakness under previous manager Arsene Wenger.