The Premier League team of the week is out and Garth Crooks has selected some big names from Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

However, there is also room for two Norwich City stars in midfield after the Canaries’ superb performance to earn a shock 3-2 win over Manchester City on Saturday.

It’s perhaps a bit harsh not to see any Watford players make Crooks’ line up after they outplayed Arsenal to fight back from 2-0 down and grab a well-earned 2-2 draw in yesterday’s match at Vicarage Road.

Still, it’s also hard to argue with the names in this team, with Man Utd pair David de Gea and Harry Maguire both solid as the Red Devils kept a much-needed clean sheet against tough opponents in Leicester City.

Liverpool won again to go five points clear at the top of the table, so it’s little surprise to see two Reds stars picked as Crooks went for Sadio Mane up front and Andrew Robertson at left-back.

Chelsea’s youngsters shone in a hugely impressive 5-2 win away at Wolves, so hat-trick hero Tammy Abraham is an obvious pick, while Fikayo Tomori also deserves his place.

Finally, Tottenham pair Serge Aurier and Son Heung-min are joined by Southampton’s Moussa Djenepo: