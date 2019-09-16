Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a bid of around £67million for the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

According to the Times, citing sources in Germany, the 29-year-old is a target for the Red Devils, though a move may require them including Paul Pogba in any deal for him.

Kroos has long been a top performer for Madrid and could surely do an important job in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield too.

United have struggled to truly replace club legend Michael Carrick since his retirement in 2018, with the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred not really doing enough to impress in the middle of the park.

MUFC also lost Ander Herrera to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer without replacing him, so could undoubtedly do with a signing like Kroos in that position.

The Germany international would also bring some much-needed winning experience to this Man Utd squad, which is largely made up of young players who haven’t won a great deal.

Kroos, by contrast, is a multiple Champions League winner with both Real and former club Bayern Munich, as well as a World Cup winner at international level.