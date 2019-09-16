Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama has been paired with a January exit for Celtic after Neil Lennon commented on their interest in him this past summer.

The 28-year-old has yet to make an appearance for Spurs so far this season as he has fallen further down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino.

SEE MORE: Good news for Spurs as key first teamer admits he’s “happy to stay” following urge to leave in summer window

Following the arrival of Tanguy Ndombele this past summer, Wanyama’s opportunities in the starting line-up appear set to diminish further, and so an exit would arguably make sense for all concerned to allow him to land a more prominent role elsewhere.

Celtic boss Lennon has conceded that the Scottish giants were interested in signing the Kenyan international this past summer, and although a move failed to materialise, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of trying again in January.

“There was interest but it never got off the ground,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “Could we look at it again in January? We’ll have to wait and see.

“We might not want to with the balance of the squad now, as well as the affordability.”

Whether that is a genuine issue or perhaps a tactic to lower Tottenham’s demands remains to be seen, but ultimately Pochettino will need to make a decision on whether or not he wants to keep Wanyama at Spurs to offer quality depth or move him on and trim the squad.