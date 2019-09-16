Video: Aston Villa teammates clash in furious verbal exchange during West Ham encounter

Aston Villa are scrapping for points to start the Premier League season and they almost started scrapping with each other against West Ham.

As seen in the video below, Tyrone Mings was far from impressed with the lack of defensive work being put in by teammate Anwar El Ghazi, and he certainly let him know about it.

However, the Dutchman gave as good as he got which led to a heated exchange between the pair as neither looked like they were ready to back down and were set to continue at half-time.

Fortunately things calmed down and the football continued, although there did seem to be a VAR check immediately after the incident which the Sky Sports commentator suggested was for a possible headbutt from El Ghazi.

Villa boss Dean Smith will have been relieved to see things calm down between his players thereafter, but it’s not what the hosts need as they will know the importance of picking up three points at home on Monday night against the Hammers.

Aston Villa pair El Ghazi and Mings involved in a fight with each other during the match. El Ghazi headbutted Mings! ?pic.twitter.com/YdgY4KYcvO — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) September 16, 2019

Video above courtesy of Sky Sports