Video: Van Dijk knew Mo Salah would score vs Newcastle the second Liverpool ace picked up the ball for third goal

Virgil Van Dijk was so confident Salah would score against Newcastle on Saturday that the Liverpool ace started celebrating the second the forward picked up the ball.

Liverpool beat the Magpies 3-1 on Saturday afternoon, as they continued their perfect start in the Premier League this term.

Goals from Salah and Mane ended up proving to be the difference between the two sides last weekend, as Klopp’s men won yet again in the league.

Van Dijk udah selebrasi aja padahal bola nya baru di oper ke Salah ? pic.twitter.com/DJaIXAgkfD — Jürgs (@jurgenholic) September 15, 2019

L’inspiration géniale de Firmino. La passe. L’appel de Salah. Et Van Dijk qui célèbre avant qu’il n’y ait pas but. Tout est absolument génial. pic.twitter.com/bIjXm08A6H — Emile Gillet (@Emile_Gillet) September 14, 2019

Salah’s goal came after he picked up the ball from Firmino before running through and slotting him with his left, and as you can see in the video above, Van Dijk knew he’d score the moment the Egyptian touched the ball a good 20 yards from goal.

Given Salah’s record since joining Liverpool, you can’t really blame him!