Man United fans are convinced James Maddison will be joining the club in the near future following a recent Instagram post from the Leicester City midfielder.

As per the Mirror, United have been linked with a move for the England international, with the club reportedly going to have to pay around £80M if they want to pry him away from the Foxes in the near future.

Following reports of this ilk, fans of the club will surely be expecting to see Solskjaer and Co make a move for the Englishman in the upcoming transfer windows.

And amidst this, it seems like some Red Devils supporters are already sure the player is going to be moving to Old Trafford in the near future given his activity on social media.

As seen in the tweet below, Maddison tweeted out that he’d posted a picture to his personal Instagram account, with the location of the post set to Man United’s stadium, Old Trafford.

And it’s this tweet that has fans excited about the player potentially arriving at the club in the not-too-distant future…

Welcome to United ?? — Lewis ?? (@utd_Lewis) September 16, 2019

You'll be posting plenty of photos at Old Trafford next season pal ? — Tom (@CynicalLive) September 16, 2019

See you soon mate — AxAs (@AxAs23) September 16, 2019

See you soon. Bring Jadon with you. — Miles// (@pardonater) September 16, 2019

Next year you will be wearing Red at Old Trafford @Madders10 ??????? — Nick Newell (@_NickNewell_) September 16, 2019

See you in January you massive flirt..!!! ????? — James “bruce” Lee (@jimbolee12) September 16, 2019