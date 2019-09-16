Manuel Pellegrini says Declan Rice is ahead of Carlos Sanchez in West Ham pecking order

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has commented on Declan Rice’s position in his squad.

As quoted by Sports Lens, Pellegrini has made it clear that Rice is ahead of Carlos Sanchez in his pecking order for now and the foreseeable future.

This is despite the young England international playing a lot of football already at a young age and perhaps needing the occasional rest to avoid burnout.

Pellegrini seems clear, however, that young players like Rice want to play and he will continue to do so.

“At 20 you don’t know if you are tired or not. You always want to play,” he said.

“If he has any muscle problem then of course we will rest him – we have Carlos Sanchez in that position.

“But for the moment, Declan must continue playing games.”