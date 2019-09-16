Liverpool have been dealt some worrying news ahead of their clash against Napoli this week, after key defender Andy Robertson missed first team training today after he picked up a knock during the Reds’ 3-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side maintained their perfect start in the Premier League this season, as they beat the Magpies at Anfield two days ago thanks to goals from Salah and Mane.

The Reds now sit five points clear at the top of table after this, however following recent news, it doesn’t seem like everything is fine in the world of Liverpool.

As per the club’s official site, left-back Robertson didn’t take part in first team training on Monday after he sustained a knock vs Newcastle, with the club now set to assess the player’s fitness to determine whether he’s able to play vs Napoli or not.

Given that Liverpool don’t have any out-and-out left backs to replace Robertson in their squad following the departure of Alberto Moreno in the summer, we can guarantee the club will be desperate for Robertson to be fit enough to play vs Carlo Ancelotti’s side on Tuesday.

The Reds should be in for one hell of a game tomorrow night, as they look to start the defence of their Champions League title in style away in Italy.

Napoli are difficult team to play against, and boast stars the likes of Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Fabian Ruiz and Kalidou Koulibaly in their side.

Thus, Klopp’s men will need to be at their best if they’re to stand any chance of coming away from Italy with all three points tomorrow night.

And given this news, it seems like they could be about to try and do so without the help of Robertson…