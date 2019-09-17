‘A credit to Man United’ – Loads of Red Devils fans laud Marcus Rashford after ace offers lovely gesture to fan for Brighton clash

A heap of Man United fans took to Twitter to laud forward Marcus Rashford after the Red Devils star made a lovely gesture towards a fan who’s looking to make the club’s game against Brighton.

Man United take on the Seagulls in the Premier League at the start of November, and it seems like Rashford is going to do all he can in order to try and get one fan to Old Trafford for the match.

As seen below, a fan tweeted Rashford asking about whether it’d be possible for the forward, and a few other United players, to help his friend in his attempts to get a ticket for the Brighton game in two months time.

Hey man, drop me a DM. I’ll sort this for you ?? — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 17, 2019

Rashford then responded with a tweet stating that he’d sort the fan out with a ticket for the game, a heartfelt gesture that’ll only see the player go up in the estimations of fans.

It’s always nice to see a player do something like this, especially from a star who’s as big as Rashford is.

Following this gesture, loads of fans responded to the tweet, praising the England international for this brilliant act of kindness…

