Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes is on the verge of pledging his future to the club, after being strongly linked with Manchester United.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils were among those to chase the Portuguese star’s signature during the summer, but Sporting’s £70 million valuation was never met.

Fernandes contributed 20 goals and 13 assists in 33 Primeira Liga appearances for Sporting last season, emerging as one of Europe’s brightest young talents.

The 25-year-old has started the 2019-20 campaign in a similar fashion and amid ongoing links to a number of top clubs around the world, it appears he has finally decided where his future lies.

According to A Bola, the United target is now set to sign a new contract at José Alvalade Stadium, which will see his salary rise to €2 million per season.

The Portuguese publication states that the length of Fernandes’ deal has not been extended, but Sporting are hopeful that an improved wage packet will see him remain at the club through to 2023.

This latest news may come as a blow to United fans, who might have hoped that the mercurial playmaker would be arriving at Old Trafford in the new year.

The Sun reports that Tottenham and Real Madrid have also expressed an interest in Fernandes, but it remains to be seen whether or not they will go back in for him when the market reopens.

A Bola states that the Portugal international has agreed to fresh terms with Sporting already, with an official announcement expected in the coming weeks.

It now seems unlikely that Fernandes will be plying his trade in the Premier League anytime soon, but Sporting may still struggle to retain his services in the long-term if he continues on his current trajectory.