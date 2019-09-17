Menu

“Levels ahead of Emery” – Loads of Arsenal fans name the available world class manager they want after losing patience with current boss

Arsenal fans seem to be fed up with Unai Emery after the 2-2 draw with Watford at the weekend.

Since then, Twitter has been full of frustrated Gooners calling for the club to axe the Spanish tactician and replace him with Massimiliano Allegri.

The Italian tactician is currently out of work after leaving Juventus at the end of last season, and is probably the most tempting big-name option out there at the moment who’s not already in a job.

Allegri won a host of major honours in his time at Juventus, and also led the club to two Champions League finals.

He’s also a Serie A title winner from his time at AC Milan, so certainly looks a potentially big upgrade on current boss Emery, whose main success came at Sevilla with three Europa League wins, while he’s viewed as under-achieving at Paris Saint-Germain given the resources at his disposal, despite winning the Ligue 1 title.

Massimiliano Allegri is available and could be a fine appointment for Arsenal

Emery has been at the Emirates Stadium for over a year now and doesn’t seem to have truly taken this team forward, showing signs he still doesn’t know his best XI, while his players struggle to get to grips with his tactical demands.

Allegri seems to be the clear favourite among most Arsenal fans as they take to social media to call for a change in the Emirates dugout…

