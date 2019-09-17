Arsenal defender Rob Holding is reportedly ready to announce himself as fit to play again this week as the Gunners take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

The 23-year-old has had a difficult time with injury at the Emirates Stadium, but could now become an important member of the first-team if he can get back to his best.

Arsenal have been highly suspect at the back so far this season, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz not looking at all convincing as a partnership.

It’s easy to imagine Holding could come in and improve things for Unai Emery, who will surely come under increasing pressure if his side don’t tighten up at the back.

Luckily, according to the Daily Mail, it seems Holding is now set to put himself into contention to play again this week as AFC start their Europa League campaign on Thursday night.

The England Under-21 international will no doubt take some time to get back to his best after a lengthy spell out, but fans can perhaps hope his return will be the start of some improvement at the back for Emery’s side.